Persepolis completes signing of Ali Alipour

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football club completed the signing of Gil Vicente striker Ali Alipour on Thursday.

The 28-year-old forward has penned a two-year deal with Persepolis.

He joined Portuguese team Marítimo in 2020 from Persepolis and then was transferred to Gil Vicente after two years.

Alipour had been also linked with a move to Persepolis’ archrival Esteghlal.

He played for Persepolis from 2015 to 2020 and scored 56 goals in 153 matches.

Persepolis have also completed the signing of Sepahan midfielder Farshad Ahmadzadeh.