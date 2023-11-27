Persepolis fail to beat 10-man Al Nassr [VIDEO]

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team missed the chance to defeat 10-man Al Nassr in the AFC Champions League 2023/24 in Group E on Monday.

But the Iranian team kept their slim hopes of a place in the knockout rounds alive with a goalless draw against the Saudi Arabian giants.Al Nassr defender Ali Lajami was sent off in the 17th minute for his reckless studs-up challenge on Milad Sarlak.

Earlier in the day, Al Duhail of Qatar had defeated Tajikistan’s Istiklol in Doha 2-0.Al Nassr moved onto 13 points from five games with Persepolis five points behind and the result also means that Al Duhail have been eliminated.

The Iranians can still take one of the three best runners-up spots available in the last 16 when they take on Al Duhail in the final group game on Dec. 5.