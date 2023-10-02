ACL: Sepahan, Al Ittihad match in Isfahan called off

Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, The AFC Champions League 2023/24 Group C match between Sepahan FC and Al Ittihad FC, which was scheduled to take place at the Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium in Isfahan tonight, has been cancelled.

The match has been called off due to unanticipated and unforeseen circumstances, the-afc.com reported.

The AFC reiterates its commitment towards ensuring the safety and security of the players, match officials, spectators, and all stakeholders involved.

This matter will now be referred to the relevant committees.

Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia have long been strained and this year’s Asian Champions League is the first since 2016 in which clubs from both nations have been permitted to play one another home and away.

Matches between clubs from the two nations were previously played on neutral territory due to security concerns.