Former Barcelona assistant coach applauds FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi

Robert Moreno sees differences in FC Porto this season.

Robert Moreno was Luis Enrique’s assistant when Barcelona won their last Champions League in 2014/2015, but continues to follow the Catalans’ European journey closely. So much so that he gave an snapshot of what awaits Xavi’s team against FC Porto on Wednesday in the 2nd round of the Champions League.

“I really like Sérgio Conceição as a coach. It’s a team that has changed a lot compared to last year. They have an Iranian striker, Mehdi Taremi, who is exceptional. In the rest of the positions they also have good players because they always sign well, but none that stand out in a special way. I think it’s a good rival for Barcelona. We’re not going to face Celta or Mallorca. I really doubt that Conceição will do anything that’s not usual. He plays in 4-2-3-1 and will keep it that way. He’s a rival who wants playing one-on-one and that favors Barcelona”, said the coach in an interview with ‘Marca’.