Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The Iran national football team came back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Russia in a friendly match at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran on Thursday.

Russia’s Anton Miranchuk scored from the penalty spot in the 29th minute and Mehdi Taremi equalized the match from the spot in the 47th minute.

It was Amir Ghalenoei’s first match in charge of Team Melli.

Iran is scheduled to meet Kenya on March 28 at the Azadi Stadium.