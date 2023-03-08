AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023: Samad Marfavi praises Iran U-20 team

Tasnim – FERGANA, Head coach Samad Marfavi praised Iran’s unwavering mindset after his side advanced to the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023 quarterfinals following a 3-1 win over Vietnam on Tuesday.

Vietnam’s Khuat Van Khang canceled out Mohammad Hazbavi’s first half opener but goals from Saeid Saharkhizan and Mohammad Hosseinnezhad sealed Iran the win and a spot in Group B.

“The game against Vietnam was challenging, especially as we also had to face tough opponents like Qatar and Australia,” said Marfavi. “Vietnam was not only tactically good but also mentally strong.

“However, we knew that we needed to secure three points, and with our team being well-balanced in both offence and defense, we were able to achieve it,” he added.