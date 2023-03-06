IPL: Sepahan defeats Havadar, Persepolis win against Tractor [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Sepahan, and Persepolis football teams defeated their opponents in Iran Professional League (IPL) Matchweek 22 on Sunday.

Sepahan defeated Havadar 3-1 in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium. Farshad Ahmadzadeh and Shahriar Moghanlou scored two goals in the first half and Brazilian midfielder Ygor Catatau was on target in the second half. Hossein Sadeghi scored Havadar’s only goal in the second half.

Earlier in the day, Persepolis earned a late 3-2 win over Tractor in Tabriz.

Mohammad Omri and Mehdi Torabi scored for the visiting team in the first half at the Bonyan Diesel Stadium, but substitute Mohammad Abbaszadeh netted a brace late in the second half to equalize the match.

Persepolis defender Vakhdat Khanonov scored a dramatic 95th-minute goal to seal a 3-2 win for Yahya Golmohammadi’s team.

Paykan and Zob Ahan shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Tehran and Mes defeated struggling Sanat Naft 4-0 in Rafsanjan.

On Monday, Esteghlal will host Gol Gohar in Tehran, Malavan play Aluminum in Bandar Anzali, rock-bottom Naft Masjed Soleyman face Nassaji, and Mes Kerman host Foolad.

Sepahan remained top with 46 points, one point ahead of Persepolis.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3N-2hJ3gr8E