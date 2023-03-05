Ansarifard and Yuste help Omonia turn it around against Karmiotissa [VIDEO]

Persianfootball.com – LIMASSOL, Iranian striker Karim Ansarifard sparked his side’s comeback as Omonia left it late to defeat Karmiotissa.

With a sustained counterattack in the last 20 minutes, Omonia beat Karmiotissa 2-1 on the 26th matchday of the Cyprus A division championship.

Niko Kaltsas scored the opener for Karmiotissa in the 62nd minute.

Substitute Karim Ansarifard equalized for the visitors in the 77th minute.

Not long after, in the 84th minute, the home side’s sending off of Antonio Mico saw Omonia pounce on the opportunity to take all three points.

That is exactly what happened as Hector Yuste sent his stoppage-time header into the back of the net in the 90th+2 minute.

The win sees Omonia moves into 6th place, 3 points ahead of Nea Salamina.