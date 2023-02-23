February 24, 2023

Khatoon Bam crowned champions of Kowsar Women Football League

February 23, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
111 views

Tehran Times – BAM, Khatoon Bam defended their title at the Kowsar Women’s Football League on Wednesday.

The Bam-based team won the title with 50 points in the 12-team league.

Sepahan became runners-up with 46 points and Shahrdari Sirjan finished in third with 36 points.

Khatoon, formerly Shahrdari Bam, is the most decorated team in the league, winning ninth titles out of 15 editions.

Khatoon Bam represented Iran at the 2022 AFC Women’s Club Championship.

More Stories

2023 AFC U-20 Asian Cup: Iran to face Qatar in opening match

February 24, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Vancouver FC signs Iranian-Canadian Nima Moazeni Zadeh out of open trials

February 24, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Felix Sanchez new candidate to lead Team Melli [Report]

February 24, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan