Khatoon Bam crowned champions of Kowsar Women Football League

Tehran Times – BAM, Khatoon Bam defended their title at the Kowsar Women’s Football League on Wednesday.

The Bam-based team won the title with 50 points in the 12-team league.

Sepahan became runners-up with 46 points and Shahrdari Sirjan finished in third with 36 points.

Khatoon, formerly Shahrdari Bam, is the most decorated team in the league, winning ninth titles out of 15 editions.

Khatoon Bam represented Iran at the 2022 AFC Women’s Club Championship.