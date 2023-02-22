Hamidreza Rajabi appointed Foolad interim coach

Tehran Times – DOHA, Hamidreza Rajabi was named as Foolad interim coach a day before the match against Al Hilal in AFC Champions League 2022 (West) quarterfinals.

The Ahvaz-based club are scheduled to meet holders on Thursday at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Foolad will have a new head coach in charge following the resignation of Javad Nekounam with Rajabi to guide the side.

“I want to thank Nekouman as he was with us for four years. With him in charge, Foolad Club are one of the best four teams in West Asia.

“I know that his heart is with us. He is a professional coach and due to this fact, his expectations are also professional. We were hoping he would be the head coach for the next match. We will miss him,” said Hamidreza.

Having said that, Rajabi was confident that Foolad will be ready for the quarterfinals.

“Tomorrow’s match is very tough for us because it is against the best team in the history of Asia, the defending champions and runners-up of the FIFA Club World Cup. However, we have not suffered any losses in the AFC Champions League (this season) and every team must know that when you play Foolad, you will have a tough match.

“I would like to thank my players for they have remained focused and are really determined to be at their best for the quarterfinals,” he concluded.