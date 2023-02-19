Iran Futsal to play Uzbekistan in April friendly series

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s national futsal team will play two friendly matches with Uzbekistan in late April.

Team Melli will meet Uzbekistan on April 16 and 18 in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

Iran will also participate at the NSDF Futsal Championship 2023 in Thailand in March.

Vahid Shamsaei’s men have been drawn in Group B of Thailand’s tournament with Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Iran will partake in the tournament as part of preparation for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup.