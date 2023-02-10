February 11, 2023

Persepolis beat Sanat Naft, Tractor defeats Havadar [VIDEO]

February 10, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team forward Cheick Diabate scored a brace against Sanat Naft in Matchday 19 of the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Wednesday.

Fardin Yosefi gave the hosts a lead with a header just eight minutes into the match but Diabate leveled the score in the 19th minute.

The Malian striker completed his brace two minutes into the second half.

Persepolis move to second place with 39 points. Sepahan leads the table due to a better goal difference.

Earlier in the day, Havadar suffered a home 1-0 loss against Tractor in Tehran, Zob Ahan was held to a 1-1 draw by Malavan in Isfahan and Gol Gohar and Mes Kerman shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Sirjan.

