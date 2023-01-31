January 31, 2023

Brazilian forward Ygor Catatau joins Sepahan

Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Ygor de Oliveira Ferreira, known as Ygor Catatau, joined the Sepahan football club.

The 27-year-old forward has joined the Iranian top-flight club on a 2.5-year contract.

Catatau started his playing career in Brazilian club Madureira in 2015 and has also played in Barra da Tijuc, Boa Esporte, Vasco da Gama, and Vitória.

He has most recently played in Indian club Mumbai City.

Sepahan, headed by Portuguese coach Jose Morais, is determined to end eight-year title drought in Iran Professional League.

