IPL: Sepahan earn late win over Esteghlal [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, An added-time goal from Ramin Rezaeian helped Sepahan complete a dramatic late win over Esteghlal in their pursuit of the title of Iran Professional League (IPL).

On Thursday, Sepahan defeated Esteghlal 2-1 in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

Omid Noorafkan opened the scoring for the hosts with a powerful shot in the 50th minute.

Arsalan Motahari equalized the match before the hour mark.

Sepahan forward Shahriar Moghanlou was brought down by Esteghlal defender Siavash Yazdani into the box and the referee showed the penalty spot. Rezaeian converted his penalty in injury time.

Earlier in the day, Mes Rafsanjan was held to a 1-1 draw by Nassaji and Malavan defeated Paykan 1-0.

Persepolis lead the table with 30 points, two points above Sepahan with one game in hand.