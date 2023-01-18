AEK’s Hajisafi assists in Greek Cup win over Panserraikos FC [VIDEO]

Bnsports.gr – ATHENS, AEK overcame the fighting Panserraikos to win 3-0 while taking the lead for the qualification to the semi-finals of the Greek Cup.

The mighty Panserraikos lasted only for one half against AEK at the OPAP Arena.

Union picked up the pace in the second half, overcame the resistance of Serrai, and easily won 3-0 in the first game between them for the quarter-final phase of the Greek Cup.

The goals came from Mantalos (55th), Levi Garcia (67th), and Oberlin Pineda (89th).