Hazfi Cup: Persepolis handed easy draw, Esteghlal to face Tractor

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team has drawn Van Pars at home in Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 16.

Persepolis will play the Iranian first-tier football club in Tehran.

Persepolis’s archrivals Esteghlal have been handed a tough draw. The Blues will have to play Tractor in Tehran. Esteghlal is the most decorated team in the Hazfi Cup with seven titles.

The Round of 16 will be held on January 10th-11th.

Nassaji Mazandaran is the defending champion.

The round of 16 draw in full:

*Esteghlal v Tractor

*Havadar v Chadormalu

*Foolad v Khoosheh Talaei

*Arman Gohar Sirjan v Esteghlal Mollasani

*Gol Gohar Sirjan v Mes Shahr Babak

*Malavan v Naft Masjed Soleyman

* Be’sat Kermanshah v Navad Urmia

*Pars Jonoubi Jam v Iman Sabz Shiraz

*Mes Rafsanjan v Zob Ahan

*Paykan v Esteghlal Khuzestan

*Mes Kerman v Sanat Naft Abadan

*Nassaji Mazandaran v Fajr Sepasi Shiraz

*Sepahan v Saipa

*Persepolis v Van Pars Isfahan

*Shahrdari Hamedan v Darya Caspian Babol

*Ario Eslamshahr v Aluminum Arak