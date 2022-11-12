Iran women’s national football team beat Belarus

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran’s women’s football team defeated Belarus 1-0 in a friendly match held in Tehran on Saturday.

Melika Motevalli scored the sole goal of the match in the 45th minute.

Team Melli is also scheduled to play the European team on Tuesday at the Ararat Stadium.

These friendlies are part of the National Team’s preparation for their 10-day training camp which started on Nov. 6th.

Under the leadership of Azmoun, Iran finished runners-up at the 2022 CAFA Women’s Championship in July.