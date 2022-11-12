Looking to impress: Asian prospects to keep an eye out for at the 2022 FIFA WC [Omid Noorafkan]

ESPN – BRISTOL, The FIFA World Cup has long been a platform not just for established stars to enhance their reputations, but also for young guns to burst onto the scene and make a name of themselves.

Through the years, some of Asia’s brightest prospects have used the tournament as to showcase their ability, eventually gaining prominence and even earning dream moves to Europe on the back of their performances at a World Cup.

Japan legend Hidetoshi Nakata is arguably the most famous example after he moved to Serie A with Perugia after some eye-catching displays at France 1998, while Porto striker Mehdi Taremi and Mainz playmaker Lee Jae-Sung were two who made their way over to Europe soon after the last World Cup in Russia.

With the tournament once again upon us, we look at one of five hot prospects hailing from Asia to keep a close eye on.

Omid Noorafkan (Iran)

In recent years, Iran have had no shortage of players that have proven to be good enough to make the grade in Europe — and Omid Noorafkan could be the next to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Taremi, Sardar Azmoun and Alireza Jahanbakhsh to name but a few.

Like Akram, Noorafkan is far from a raw talent at the age of 25, and he did previously briefly feature in the Belgian top flight with Charleroi.

Now back in Iran with Sepahan, Noorafkan has established himself as one of the Persian Gulf Pro League’s most-consistent performers, while also proving to be a handy asset with his versatility.

Equally adept at left-back and in a defensive midfield role, Noorafkan may not be an automatic starter in what will be a formidable starting XI that Team Melli coach Carlos Queiroz will be fielding, but he is a player capable of making an impact even as an option off the bench.