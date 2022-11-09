Iran reveals kit for 2022 World Cup

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran football federation officially launched their new home and away kits for the 2022 World Cup.

The new set of kits, made by Iranian supplier Majid, was revealed in Tehran’s Milad Tower on Tuesday night.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz did not attend the ceremony.

Iran previously competed at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups with a cheetah on their shirts to highlight the endangered species. This feature is no longer present in the new series of kits.

Team Melli will start their campaign on Nov. 21st against England.

Iran will meet Wales on Nov. 25th, playing the U.S. four days later.