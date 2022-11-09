Markar Aghajanian added to Iran coaching staff

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Coach Markar Aghajanian has been added to the Iran football team coaching staff.

The 57-year-old coach was Carlos Queiroz’s assistant in the previous World Cup.

Queiroz had shown interest in bringing Foolad club coach Javad Nekounam to Team Melli but the Iranian club rejected the offer.

Aghajanian will be responsible to analyze the U.S. matches.

Iran is drawn in Group B along with England, the U.S., and Wales.

Team Melli is scheduled to face England on Nov. 21st in their opening match.