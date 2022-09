(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – DOHA, Iranian international winger Mehrdad Mohammadi parted ways with Qatari side Al-Arabi.

Mohammadi joined Al-Arabi in 2020 from Portuguese team Aves and scored 12 goals in 27 matches for the team.

The 28-year-old player has reportedly been linked with a move to Al-Sailiya.

Mohammadi started his playing career in Tehran-based club Rah Ahan in 2014 and has also played in Sepahan.