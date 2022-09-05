Omid Namazi joins Hartford Athletic as Assistant Coach and Director of Scouting

150 views

Our Sports Central – Hartford, Hartford Athletic announced today that Omid Namazi will join the club’s technical staff as Assistant Coach and Director of Scouting under Head Coach Tab Ramos.

Namazi was an assistant to Ramos with the U.S. U20 National Team from 2014 to 2017 and with the Houston Dynamo in 2020 and 2021. Namazi will begin his coaching duties today, along with Coach Ramos.

“I am thrilled to bring in someone with both the coaching experience and the character of Omid Namazi,” said Tab Ramos. “One of Omid’s many strengths is his defensive expertise which will help raise the standard of defending at the club. He will also lead our scouting efforts, something that is incredibly important to our success on the field. I’ve worked with Omid for many years and he is the perfect fit to help bring a winning culture to Hartford Athletic.”

Namazi holds a USSF PRO License and brings an extensive coaching background to the club. He became the assistant coach of the Iranian National Team in 2011, and helped lead Iran to qualification for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Later in 2014, Namazi was named the assistant coach of the U.S. Women’s National Team before becoming an assistant on Ramos’ U.S. Men’s U20 National Team technical staff from 2014 to 2017. He helped Ramos lead the U.S. to their first CONCACAF U20 Championship in 2017, and he was also appointed the Head Coach of the U.S. Men’s U18 National Team from 2016 to 2018.

“Omid is an excellent coach and a very strong addition to our organization. His experience and familiarity with Coach Ramos make him a perfect fit for our Technical Staff,” said Technical Director Ray Reid. “In my first couple months with the club I’ve noticed that there’s a great opportunity for us to improve in the scouting department. I’m very pleased to have Omid dedicated to leading our scouting efforts, while also assisting Tab on the field.”

“I am very excited to reunite with Coach Ramos and pursue a new project with Hartford Athletic,” said Namazi. “This club has endless potential and having worked with Tab before, I am confident that we can raise the standard and make Hartford Athletic a model club in the USL Championship.”

Namazi, a defender in his playing days, began his professional career playing in the American Soccer League for the Washington Diplomats in 1988. He entered the MLS on loan to the MetroStars before moving into the Major Indoor Soccer League to play with Philadelphia KiXX for two seasons.