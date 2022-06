22 views

Tasnim – CHENNAI, Chennaiyin has acquired the services of Vafa Hakhamaneshi as the Asian recruit for the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Iranian defender was last at Thai outfit Ratchaburi where he was also featured in three AFC Champions League games last season.

Hakhamaneshi, 31, won the Persian Gulf Pro League with Foolad in 2013-14 and represented a few other clubs across Iran before he took his trade abroad for the first time last year.