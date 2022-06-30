Mehdi Taremi announced in Liga Portugal BWIN ‘Team of the Year’

304 views

Zerozero.pt – LISBON, Mehdi Taremi, the Iranian forward for FC Porto was elected to the last spot in the best eleven of the year of the Liga Portugal BWIN 2021/22.

The Dragons player played a key role in the blue and white this season, which culminated in the title of the national championship, the conquest of the Portuguese Cup, and also ended up being one of the most voted player by coaches and captains to act in the competition.

This season Mehdi Taremi played for 2613 minutes in the top flight of Portuguese football in which he scored 20 goals and 13 assists. He was also awarded the Man of the Match Liga Portugal bwin award on five occasions.

Thus, the Portugal bwin League Eleven of the Year is now decided: Diogo Costa; porro; Pepe; Mbemba; Matheus Reis; Octavio; Vitinha; Matheus Nunes, Ricardo Horta; Darwin Núñez and Taremi.