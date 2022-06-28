FFIRI: Skocic to lead Iran at 2022 World Cup

64 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Mirshad Majedi, acting president of the Iran football federation, says that they are not going to change the National Team head coach in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Iran, headed by Dragan Skocic, became the first Asian nation to book its place via the preliminaries in late January by beating neighbors Iraq 1-0 in Tehran.

“I believed in my work from (the) first but many underestimated me and didn’t respect me but I’m very happy because I’ve proved myself,” the Croatian coach said in the post-match news conference.

Skocic is under contract with the Iran football federation until 2023 but he is under pressure after losing 2-1 to Algeria in Doha two weeks ago in a friendly match

The critics say that the National Team need a well-known coach in the 2022 World Cup.

On Tuesday, Majedi said the federation has no enough time to make change to the coaching staff and Skocic will absolutely lead Iran in Qatar.

“We are concentrating on holding a good preparatory camp in September. I’ve always said Skocic will be Iran’s coach in the World Cup,” he said.

Iran have been drawn in Group B along with England, the U.S. and Wales.