Younes Delfi parts ways with HNK Gorica

Tasnim – VELIKA GORICA, Iranian winger Younes Delfi parted ways with Croatian football club HNK Gorica.

The 21-year-old player singed for the team in September 2020 on loan from Belgian club Charleroi.

“Always (it) is so hard to say goodbye, unfortunately, it is the end of my journey with HNk Gorica. I really enjoyed playing with you guys and thank you for everything. Hope to see you again,” Delfi shared on his Instagram account.

Delfi has reportedly been linked with a move to Persepolis football club.