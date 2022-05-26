IPL: Esteghlal win against Mes, Fajr Sepasi relegated [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

21 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team registered its 19th win out of 29 matches in the Iran Professional League (IPL) penultimate match.

The Blues defeated Mes 2-0 in Rafsanjan. Amir Hossein Hosseinzadeh scored a brace in the 48th and 54th minutes.

In Isfahan, Zob Ahan and Nassaji shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

On Tuesday, six football matches in the IPL were postponed due to air pollution.

Meanwhile, Fajr Sepasi lost to Tractor 2-1 Wednesday night and was relegated from the Iran Professional League (IPL).

Fajr Sepasi of Shiraz had to defeat Tractor to survive in the IPL but failed to win an away match.

In Arak, Aluminum was held to a 1-1 draw by Paykan and struggling Naft Masjed Soleyman drew 2-2 with Sanat Naft.

Shahr Khodro will also relegate from the IPL if they fail to beat Persepolis on Sunday.