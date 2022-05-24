Godwin Mensha linked with Persepolis [Report]Â 

59 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Nigerian forward Godwin Mensha has reportedly been linked with a move to Persepolis football team.

The 32-year-old striker was a member of Persepolis from 2017 to 2019 and helped the Reds win the Iran league and Super Cup twice. Mensha also won a silver medal with Persepolis in the 2018 AFC Champions League.

Mensha currently plays in Mes Rafsanjan and is on the verge of winning the golden boot. He has scored 14 goals so far.

The player has reportedly shown his interest in returning to Persepolis.