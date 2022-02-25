IPL: Tractor part ways with Zvonimir Soldo

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Tractor Sazi has parted ways with Zvonimir Soldo following poor results in the Iran Professional League.

The Tabriz-based football club parted company with the Croat by mutual consent.
 Soldo was appointed as Tractor coach in November 2021 but did not meet the expectations.

The 54-year-old coach had signed a two-year contract with Tractor.

Tractor sit 13th in the table, four points above the relegation zone.

Zvonimir Soldo won a bronze medal with the Croatia national team in the 1998 FIFA World Cup.


