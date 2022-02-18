Iran downs Kyrgyzstan in CAFA U-19 Futsal Championship

Tasnim – BISHKEK, Iran defeated Kyrgyzstan 6-1 in the CAFA U-19 Futsal Championship on Thursday.
Erfan Mohammadpour, Mohammad Hossein Bazyar, Ali Jurzi (two goals), Amir Hamzeh Sedighzadeh and Soran Balkaneh scored for Iran.
The round-robin tournament has started in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan on Saturday.
Ali Saneiâ€™s boys will play Uzbekistan in their last match on February 19.
The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is an association of the football playing nations in Central Asia.