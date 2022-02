Iran downs Kyrgyzstan in CAFA U-19 Futsal Championship

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – BISHKEK, Iran defeated Kyrgyzstan 6-1 in the CAFA U-19 Futsal Championship on Thursday.

Erfan Mohammadpour, Mohammad Hossein Bazyar, Ali Jurzi (two goals), Amir Hamzeh Sedighzadeh and Soran Balkaneh scored for Iran.

The round-robin tournament has started in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan on Saturday.

Ali Sanei’s boys will play Uzbekistan in their last match on February 19.

The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is an association of the football playing nations in Central Asia.