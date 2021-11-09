Al Jassim to officiate Lebanon vs Iran match

64 views

Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, Qatari referee Abdulrahman Al Jassem has been chosen to officiate the match between Lebanon and Iran in the 2022 World Cup qualification.

Al Jassem will be assisted by his countrymen Taleb Al Marri and Saoud Ahmed Al Maqaleh.

Saoud Al Adba is also the fourth official.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ will play Lebanon at the Saida Municipal Stadium in Sidon, Lebanon on Thursday.

Iran sit top of Group A, five points ahead of third-placed Lebanon.

Al Jassem, 43, has been a full international referee for FIFA since 2013.