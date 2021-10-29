Iran U23 to compete in Doha four-team tournament [Report]

22 views

Tehran Time – DOHA, Mirshad Majedi, head of youth committee of Iran football federation, said that the Iran U23 football team will participate in the four-team tournament in Doha, Qatar.

According to Majedi, Iran, Qatar, the UAE and South Korea will take part in the competition but has not revealed the exact time of the event.

Iran’s U23 football team is determined to participate in the Olympics after 48 years with a long-term plan in place.

“These kinds of tournaments can help our team prepare for the upcoming competition. We want to change our generation for the 2026 and 2030 FIFA World Cups,” Majedi added.

Iran U23 football team are currently in Tajikistan for the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification.