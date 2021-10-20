IPL: Sepahan defeats Mes Rafsanjan in opener to start season on high note [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Sepahan defeated Mes Rafsanjan 2-0 in Matchday 1 of the 2021/22 Iran Professional League (IPL) season on Tuesday.

Sepahan, favorites to win the title, dominated the match in Isfahanâ€™s Neghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

Omid Nourafkan opened the scoring for the hosts in the 45th minute and Soroush Rafiei made it 2-0 in the 56th minute with a bicycle kick.

Earlier in the day, Nassaji edged past Fajr Sepasi 1-0 thanks to Karim Eslamiâ€™s first half goal.

Paykan were held to a goalless draw against Naft Masjed Soleyman in Tehran and Padideh and Aluminum played out a goalless draw in Mashhad.

On Wednesday, Esteghlal will play Havadar in Tehran, Gol Gohar host Tractor in Sirjan and Sanat Naft play Zob Ahan in Abadan.

Persepolis will also meet Foolad on Friday in Ahvaz.