Ghoddos assists against Bani Yas in ADNOC Pro League [VIDEO]

Sharjah24.ae – KALBA, Bani Yas Club secured a 2-1 win over Ittihad Kalba in the 23rd round of the ADNOC Pro League at Kalba Stadium.

Bani Yas took the lead through Moanes Dabbour in the 26th minute, while Miha Blažić equalised for Kalba shortly after. Nemanja Džeković then scored the winner in the 75th minute.

League standings impact

The result lifts Bani Yas to seventh place with 25 points, while Kalba remain in 11th position on 23 points.