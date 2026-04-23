April 25, 2026

Ghoddos assists against Bani Yas in ADNOC Pro League [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 23, 2026
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
173 views

Sharjah24.ae – KALBA, Bani Yas Club secured a 2-1 win over Ittihad Kalba in the 23rd round of the ADNOC Pro League at Kalba Stadium.

Bani Yas took the lead through Moanes Dabbour in the 26th minute, while Miha Blažić equalised for Kalba shortly after. Nemanja Džeković then scored the winner in the 75th minute.
League standings impact

The result lifts Bani Yas to seventh place with 25 points, while Kalba remain in 11th position on 23 points.

More Stories

Iran to face North Macedonia in friendly [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 25, 2026

Team Melli to hold training camp in Turkey [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 24, 2026

Ghayedi assists as Al Nasr turns the tables on Al Jazira [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 24, 2026