April 25, 2026

Ghandipour scores in Al Wahda win over Sharjah FC [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 23, 2026
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Sharjah24.ae – SHARJAH, Al Wahda FC secured a 2-0 victory over Sharjah FC in the opening match of the 23rd round of the ADNOC Pro League at Sharjah Stadium.

Canedo and Ghandi Pour seal the win

Al Wahda took control early, with Caio Canedo opening the scoring in the 19th minute before Reza GhandiPour added a second goal in stoppage time to confirm the result.

Standings impact

The win lifts Al Wahda to 39 points in fourth place, while Sharjah remain on 25 points in eighth position after the defeat.

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