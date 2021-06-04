We want three points against Iran: Komail Al Aswad

1 views

Tasnim – MANAMA, Bahrain forward Komail Al Aswad says that they should forget the win over Cambodia and prepared for the match against Iran to get three points.

Bahrain defeated Cambodia 8-0 Thursday night and moved up to top of Group C in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification. The team will meet Iran on Monday.

Al Aswad, who scored a brace, said the huge victory will give Bahrain a big boost before their match against Iran.

“We had an excellent performance and followed the instructions of the coach in the best possible way,” said Al Aswad. “We took advantage of the chances that we created.”

“There is no doubt that winning with this result will boost our confidence. Despite scoring eight goals, we missed chances as well and this should not happen in the next match.”

“We should now forget this win and start preparing for the match against Iran. The coach will meet us to talk about the positives and the negatives and we must have a good performance in the next match in order to get the three points,” he underlined.