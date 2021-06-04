Champions League: Taremi bicycle kick voted ‘Goal of the Tournament’ [VIDEO]

Posted by on
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (4 votes, average: 4.75 out of 5)
Loading...
213 views

UEFA.com – NYON, Mehdi Taremi’s stunning bicycle kick for Porto against Chelsea has been voted 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Tournament.

Almost 1.3 million votes were cast as fans selected Mehdi Taremi’s stunning bicycle kick for Porto against Chelsea in the quarter-finals as their 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Tournament.

UEFA’s Technical Observers selected their top ten goals of the season soon after the final, with that shortlist then going to a fan vote on Monday 31 May. Taremi received more than 750,000 votes.

Fans’ Goal of the Tournament top three

1. Mehdi Taremi,Â Chelsea 0-1 Porto
13/04/2021: quarter-finals, second leg

2. Lionel Messi,Â Paris 1-1 Barcelona
10/03/2021: round of 16, second leg

3. Olivier Giroud,Â AtlÃ©tico 0-1 Chelsea
23/02/2020: round of 16, first leg

UEFA Technical Observers’ ten-goal shortlist

Mehdi Taremi,Â Chelsea 0-1 Porto
13/04/2021: quarter-finals, second leg

Alassane PlÃ©a,Â Shakhtar 0-6 MÃ¶nchengladbach
03/11/2020: Matchday 3

Karim Benzema,Â Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea
27/04/2021: semi-finals, first leg

Luka ModriÄ‡,Â Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar
21/10/2020: Matchday 1

Lionel Messi,Â Paris 1-1 Barcelona
10/03/2021: round of 16, second leg

Olivier Giroud,Â AtlÃ©tico 0-1 Chelsea
23/02/2020: round of 16, first leg

Neymar,Â Paris 5-1 Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir
09/12/2020: Matchday 6

Manor Solomon,Â Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar
21/10/2020: Matchday 1

AngeliÃ±o,Â Leipzig 2-0 Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir
20/10/2020: Matchday 1

Kylian MbappÃ©,Â Barcelona 1-4 Paris
16/02/2021: round of 16, first leg


Recent Headlines: