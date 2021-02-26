Bahrain want nine points from next three games: Helio Sousa

77 views

Tasnim – MANAMA, Bahrain head coach Helio Sousa says they want to earn nine points from their three remaining matches at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

With the Asian Qualifiers set to resume in June, Sousa believes their group rivals view the Reds in a different light, and that his side now hold an edge over their opponents.

“I think our opponents see us and have more respect than what they had before,” said Sousa to local media. “Now I think they see us with different eyes, with different respect. They like to play against us and they know they will have many difficulties to beat us.”

Bahrain, who sits second in Group C, has three matches remaining in the campaign, with Cambodia first on the list, before facing Iran and Hong Kong.

“If we don’t conquer what we want from the first game against Cambodia, the rest will be difficult to achieve,” Sousa expressed.

“We must focus on playing inside our philosophy, the way that we want, go again to the pitch to make it happen, and try to get one more victory. We’ll be more prepared for when the qualifying matches resume. The first match will be the most important. After that we will start thinking about the second game against Iran,” the Portuguese stated.

“If anything happens that goes against our ideas, our objectives, we must keep fighting, and we must do that in the game, not after and feel sorry about it. We are showing that capacity.

“We will be prepared for all, but it’s football and we will be playing against the most important teams from this part of the world. We are fighting with them but we want to conquer their space.

“It will not be finished, we will fight and do everything to get nine points in the three games that we will play, but for sure if you make a mistake in each game, it will bring more problems for us to achieve our goals,” Sousa concluded.