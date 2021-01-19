Beiranvand keeps clean sheet against KAA Gent [VIDEO]

368 views

VoetbalKrant – GHENT, Alireza Beiranvand kept a clean sheet in Antwerp’s match against KAA Gent in the Belgium Pro League.

The match ended 0-1 as Antwerp grabbed a crucial 3 points away from home.

This was Beiranvand’s first clean sheet since joining Royal Antwerp F.C., drawing support from his trainer and fellow players.

“We must ensure that his performance grows and his confidence.” stated new Antwerp coach Franky Vercauteren

Antwerp defender Jérémy Gelin shared: “We are happy with the win. Winning is the most important thing, both for myself and for the team. It was a great victory for the team. We didn’t concede a goal and therefore it is an ideal scenario. This is good for our trust in our keeper, Beiranvand”.