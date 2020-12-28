Iran U-19 held by Tajikistan in friendly [VIDEO]

117 views

Tasnim – DUSHANBE, Iran U-19 football team was held to a 1-1 draw by Tajikistan in a friendly match on Sunday.

Peyman Dadkhah scored for Iran in the 35th minute but a Tajikistan forward leveled the score five minutes later.

The Iranian team, headed by Davoud Mahabadi, had lost to Tajikistan 2-1 in its first match.

Iran U-17 football team had defeated Tajikistan twice in two friendly matches in Dushanbe.

These matches were held as part of the preparation for the upcoming international tournaments and it’s while FIFA has canceled the 2021 U-17 and U-20 World Cups due to the COVID-19 pandemic.