IFFHS’s AFC Men Team of 2020: Azmoun and Faghani make the list

123 views

Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun and international referee Alireza Faghani have been included in the AFC Men Team of the Year 2020 published by the IFFHS (International Federation of Football History and Statistics).

Azmoun capped another brilliant season for Zenit St Petersburg by finishing as the 2019-20 Russian Premier League (RPL) top scorer in July.

He scored 17 goals for the Russian giants.

Faghani, the 42-year-old referee, who whistles in the A-League, has been also named as the best referee in the AFC team.



AFC MEN TEAM OF THE YEAR 2020

Goalkeeper: Mathew Ryan (Australia/ Brighton)

Defenders: Mohamed Al Burayk (Saudi Arabia / Al Hilal), Takeniro Tomiyasu (Japan/FC Bologna), Maya Yoshida (Japan/Sampdoria), Theerathon Bunmathan (Thailand/Yokohama)

Midfielders: Wu Lei (China/RCD Espaniyol), Takumi Minamino (Japan/FC Liverpool), Salem Al Dawsari (Saudi Arabia/Al Hilal)

Forwards: Sardar Azmoun (Iran/Zenit St. Petersburg), Son Heung-min (South Korea/ Tottenham), Akram Afif (Qatar/Al Sadd)

Coach of the Year: Razvan Lucescu (Romania/Al Hilal)

Referee of the Year: Alireza Faghani (Iran)