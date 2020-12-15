552 views

The Argus – BRIGHTON, Graham Potter on what he told Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Albion head coach Graham Potter has revealed what he told Alireza Jahanbakhsh after he was taken off in the defeat to Leicester.

The winger made his first start in the league this season against the Foxes.

Jahanbakhsh saw his shot from the edge of the box saved by Kasper Schmeichel and also set up Danny Welbeck, whose effort was saved by the Leicester keeper.

He was replaced by Steven Alzate in the 55th minute.

Potter then hugged him and whispered something in his ear and he explained what those words were: “I told him he did well in a tough team situation. He started the game well, with some good attacking moments.

“I know he has been frustrated and he has been fighting to try to get into the team. It was just that type of message.”