Ulsan Hyundai can beat Persepolis in final: Yoon Bit-Garam

Tasnim – DOHA, Ulsan Hyundai playmaker Yoon Bit-Garam says they can win the AFC Champions League final.

He believes that momentum is with his side going into the 2020 AFC Champions League final against Iran’s Persepolis on Saturday.

South Korean Ulsan Hyundai defeated Japan’s Vissel Kobe 2-1 in the competition’s semi-final on Sunday.

“I have a great memory facing an Iranian team here in Qatar, but for me it is more about the atmosphere and the attitude of the team than individual moments,” Yoon told the-afc.com.

“We have one game to go and if we can keep a positive attitude like we did against Vissel and give everything on the pitch, we can win the AFC Champions League final,” he added.