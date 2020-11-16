Ali Daei sure Cristiano Ronaldo will beat his record

1 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iranian legend Ali Daei is sure that Cristiano Ronaldo will surpass his goalscoring record.

Ronaldo scored once in Portugal’s 7-0 rout of Andorra in a friendly, moving a step closer to becoming the all-time top scorer for a national team.

The Portuguese forward scored his 102nd goal for Portugal to sit seven shy of the 109 scored by former Iran striker Daei, the only other male soccer player to surpass the 100-goal milestone for a national team.

Ronaldo broke the century mark after scoring twice in Portugal’s Nations League win over Sweden in October.

“I would congratulate him directly. Ronaldo has scored 102 goals with Portugal so far and will beat my record, I’m sure, but he still has seven goals to go,” Daei said in an interview with tuttomercatoweb.com.

“It would be a real honor for me if a player of his caliber could beat my record. Ronaldo is one of the best players not only of this era but ever. He’s an absolute phenomenon,” he added.