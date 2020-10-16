Shoja Khalilzadeh voted as winner of AFC Champions League 2020 Goal of the West

41 views

AFC – KUALA LUMPUR, Shojae Khalilzadeh’s effort for Persepolis FC against UAE’s Sharjah has been voted as the AFC Champions League 2020 Goal of the West.

Khalilzadeh got the Islamic Republic of Iran champions on the road to a victory they needed to advance to the Round of 16 with his header as Persepolis scored a 4-0 win in their Matchday Six tie.

Shojae Khalilzadeh

Persepolis vs Sharjah, Matchday Six

Needing a win in their final group stage game to guarantee progression into the knockout rounds, Persepolis got off to a flying start against Sharjah as Shojae Khalilzadeh set them on their way.

Ehsan Pahlavan jinks his way past a couple of defenders before standing the ball up at the back post to allow the ever-dependable Khalilzadeh to nod home the first in a 4-0 win.

