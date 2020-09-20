Iran to face Mali next month in friendly [Report]

21 views

Ghanasoccernet.com – ACCRA, Mali to play international friendlies against Ghana and Iran in Europe next month, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Insiders at the Malian Football Federation have exclusively told Ghanasoccernet.com that the Eagles are expected to face Ghana on October 9th and then the Asian giants Iran four days later.

The match is expected to be played in Turkey during the international break.

The Ghanaian Federation is also in talks to face Algeria in the same week that allows two matches to be played.

Reports suggest that if the match against Algeria fails to be arranged, the Black Stars may also play Iran to secure two matches during the break.