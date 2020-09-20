Colorado Rapids sign decorated defender Steven Beitashour

12 views

ColoradoRapids.com – COLORADO, The Colorado Rapids announced today the signing of veteran defender Steven Beitashour to a one-year contract with a club option for an additional season.

“As our season enters a congested period with multiple games per week, we’re delighted to be able to reinforce our roster with an experienced and decorated player like Steven,” said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager. “Steven not only provides depth to our left back and right back positions, he also brings championship-winning experience that will be immensely valuable as our team continues to make a push for the playoffs.”

A ten-year MLS veteran and a 2012 MLS All-Star, Beitashour joins the Rapids via free agency after spending the 2018 and 2019 seasons with LAFC where he helped lead the side to the 2019 Supporters’ Shield. The 33-year-old full back recorded three goals and six assists across 55 appearances in his two years with the Southern Californian club.

Prior to LAFC, Beitashour spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons with Toronto FC alongside fellow Rapids defender Drew Moor and goalkeeper Clint Irwin, and under Robin Fraser who was then an assistant coach with the Canadian side. During his time with Toronto, Beitashour reached two MLS Cup finals, winning the 2017 MLS Cup along with the 2017 Supporters’ Shield and the 2017 Canadian Championship, which marked the first time in league history an MLS club won “The Treble.” He also won the 2016 Canadian Championship in his first year with the club.

Beitashour’s time in Canada also included a two-year stint with Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2014-15) with whom he won the 2015 Canadian Championship.

A native of San Jose, California, Beitashour, began his MLS career with his hometown club after being drafted by the Earthquakes in the second round of the 2010 MLS SuperDraft (30th overall). He went on to feature 87 times for the Quakes, recording two goals and 16 assists and helping the club win the 2012 Supporters’ Shield.

Born to Iranian parents, Beitashour has six caps for the Iran men’s national team and was part of the country’s 2014 FIFA World Cup squad.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids sign defender Steven Beitashour to a one-year contract with a club option.