Danaeifard’s goal nominated for ‘Asia’s Greatest FIFA World Cup Goal’ [VIDEO]

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iraj Danaeifard’s goal against Scotland in the 1978 FIFA World Cup has been nominated as Asia’s Greatest FIFA World Cup goal.

They are the goals that made entire nations roar. Every four years, the FIFA World Cup makes football the centerpiece of the world and ignites the hopes of millions of fans.

This June and July, the-AFC.com celebrates Asia’s contribution to the greatest show on earth by reliving 20 of the continent’s best FIFA World Cup goals.

Appearing in the Finals for the first time, and having lost to the Netherlands in its opening match, a moment of Iraj Danaeifard inspiration gave Iran its first ever FIFA World Cup point in Cordoba.

Appearing on the left flank, Danaeifard tricked his way past a defender, then slipped the ball under goalkeeper Alan Rough from an acute angle, becoming the first man from his country to find the back of the net on the world’s biggest stage.

The fans can vote for their five favorite FIFA World Cup goals. Poll ends at 11:00 (UTC +8) on July 3.