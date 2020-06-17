Mehdi Ghaedi linked with Belgian team

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal forward Mehdi Ghaedi has been linked with a move to a Belgian team.

The name of the Belgian team remains unknown.

Ghaedi had caught the eyes of English side Fulham, the ex-Esteghlal coach Andrea Stramaccioni had said last year.

He has one year left on his current contract.

A number of Iranian players have been transferred to Belgian teams in the recent years. Kaveh Rezaei, Ali Gholizadeh, Omid Ebrahimi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Milad Mohammadi and Younes Delfi have played at Belgian First Division A.