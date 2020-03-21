Iran to play Croatia in friendly: Dragan Skocic

0 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team will meet Croatia in an international friendly match, Team Melli coach Dragan Skocic said on Friday.

In a meeting which was held in Croatian Football Federation’s headquarters in late February, Skocic and Croatian Football Federation president Davor Suker underlined their willingness to promote cooperation in football.

Now, Skocic has revealed that they had negotiated about a warm-up match between two teams after the end of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Iran have already played Croatia two times. Team Melli lost to Croatia 2-0 in June 1998 in Rijeka and drew 2-2 with the European giants in Lovech in May 2006.

Iran have must-win matches in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification against Hong Kong, Cambodia, Bahrain and Iraq.